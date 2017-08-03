Fr José Miguel Machorro was attacked in Mexico Metropolitan Cathedral in May

Fr José Miguel Machorro, who was attacked while celebrating Mass in Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral in May, has died in hospital.

The archdiocese announced Fr Machorro’s death on Thursday morning after he fell into a coma the previous evening.

Archbishop of Mexico City Cardinal Norberto Rivera tweeted: “I commend the soul of Fr Miguel Machorro and ask God to grant strength to his family. May he be in the Glory of God.”

Encomiendo el alma del Pbro. Miguel Machorro y pido a Dios para que fortalezca a su familia. Que en Gloria de Dios esté. — Norberto Rivera (@arzobisprimado) August 3, 2017

Fr Machorro, aged 55, was attacked while celebrating the final Mass of the day on 15 May. His attacker was identified as Juan René Silva Martínez, 32, who was later revealed to be suffering a “psychotic disturbance”.

After originally being discharged from hospital, the priest was sent to stay with family, but last week suffered an intestinal infection and was readmitted.

He was again declared “out of danger”, but returned to hospital on Tuesday, suffering malnutrition and neuronal problems.

The Cathedral’s Twitter account on Thursday morning said simply “rest in peace.”