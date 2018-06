The Archbishop of Liverpool ordained Seth Phipps to the priesthood for the FSSP

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon presided over an ordination in the Extraordinary Form of the Rome Rite in Warrington on Saturday, only the second time such a ceremony has happened in the UK for many decades.

The Archbishop of Liverpool ordained Seth Phipps to the priesthood for the traditionalist Priestly Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) at St Mary’s Shrine church.

The ordination comes a year after Archbishop McMahon presided over an Old Rite ordination ceremony in the same church, generating much social media interest.

Pictures courtesy of John Aron. Click images to view larger size.