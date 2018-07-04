The letter praises the 'beautiful and prophetic' call to chastity

Nearly 200 young Catholics have signed an open letter expressing their support for the teaching of Humanae Vitae.

The letter, published in this week’s Catholic Herald, praises the document’s call to chastity, describing as “beautiful and prophetic”.

“Living out chastity is counter-cultural and difficult, but rewarding for relationships,” the signatories say. “It reminds us how the person to whom we are attracted is not a thing to be used, but an equal to be loved, honoured and treated with reverence.”

While they admit that Humanae Vitae’s teachings may be “unfashionable”, they add that this does not make them untrue.

“Sex can never be truly casual, because it is so inherently filled with meaning – namely, the mutual love of the couple and openness to new life. That is why respecting the integrity of the sexual act matters. It is in allowing sex to convey its full meaning that we can give oneself to one’s spouse completely in love.”

The letter comes just ahead of October’s Youth Synod, when bishops will examine the Church’s pastoral outreach to young people. A working document for the synod said Young Catholics were divided on issues such as sexuality and gender.

The letter also comes after a similar statement signed by 500 British priests to mark the 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae. The clergy said that a “proper ‘human ecology’, a rediscovery of the way of nature and respect for human dignity is essential for the future of our people, Catholic and non-Catholic alike.”

“We propose discovering anew the message of Humanae Vitae, not only in fidelity to the Gospel, but as a key to the healing and true development of our society.”

The full letter:

It has been suggested that Catholic teaching on contraception has failed to “engage with social change” (Letter, June 22). Yet one must not confuse being unfashionable with being untrue.

Living out chastity is counter-cultural and difficult, but rewarding for relationships.

It reminds us how the person to whom we are attracted is not a thing to be used, but an equal to be loved, honoured and treated with reverence. The philosopher Elizabeth Anscombe rightly observed that “in this contraceptive day”, however, sex becomes seen as “no more than a sort of extreme kiss, which it might be rather rude to refuse”.

At the heart of chastity is the simple yet revolutionary idea that we are made for love, and our sexuality has been given to us in order to fulfil this call. Hence, as Pope Francis puts it, “The image of God is the married couple”. Sex can never be truly casual, because it is so inherently filled with meaning – namely, the mutual love of the couple and openness to new life. That is why respecting the integrity of the sexual act matters. It is in allowing sex to convey its full meaning that we can give oneself to one’s spouse completely in love.

As young, lay Catholics living in Britain who find this teaching on sexuality beautiful and prophetic, we therefore wish to affirm the relevance of Humanae Vitae for our generation – and indeed for generations to come.

The full list of signatories:

